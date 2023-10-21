East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02, Yahoo Finance reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

EWBC stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

View Our Latest Report on EWBC

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.