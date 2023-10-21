East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02, Yahoo Finance reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
EWBC stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
