eCash Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $532.80 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.18 or 0.00813307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00181041 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,531,973,423,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

