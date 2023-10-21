Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.