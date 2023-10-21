EDBI Pte Ltd Makes New $231,000 Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Braze makes up about 0.2% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,974,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,528 shares of company stock worth $9,441,188. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Stock Down 2.9 %

BRZE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 827,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.