Elastos (ELA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $345,019.56

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00004083 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.81 million and $345,019.56 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

