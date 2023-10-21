Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $31.97 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $288,557.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,957,179,431 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

