ELIS One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,296.21 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $17,296.21 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03470467 USD and is up 6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,676.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

