Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) & ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Financial Analysis

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Entegris 2.48% 13.99% 4.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Entegris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

ASMPT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASMPT pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entegris pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Entegris has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASMPT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ASMPT and Entegris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.54 Entegris $3.28 billion 4.15 $208.92 million $0.60 151.17

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT. ASMPT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entegris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASMPT and Entegris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entegris 0 2 7 0 2.78

Entegris has a consensus target price of $107.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Entegris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than ASMPT.

Summary

Entegris beats ASMPT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The APS segment offers chemical mechanical planarization solutions; and advanced materials and high-purity wet chemicals, including chemical mechanical planarization slurries, pads, formulated cleans, and other electronic chemicals. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor, life sciences, and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include logic and memory semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, and wafer grower companies; and flat panel display equipment makers, panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices, as well as their related ecosystems. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

