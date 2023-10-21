Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.62-$6.72 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.