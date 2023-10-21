Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $15.69 or 0.00052499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $74.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,895.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.93 or 0.00829299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00217167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00530895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00185442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,627,549 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

