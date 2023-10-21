Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 85.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.