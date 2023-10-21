Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.56 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Everdome has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

