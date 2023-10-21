F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
F.N.B. Trading Down 3.2 %
F.N.B. stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
