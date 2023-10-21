FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. FFD Financial has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.00.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

