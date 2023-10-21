FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
FFD Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. FFD Financial has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.00.
About FFD Financial
