FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFD Financial stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile
