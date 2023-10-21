FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFD Financial stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.