Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.