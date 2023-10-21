Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.