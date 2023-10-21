Financial Survey: CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 1.68% 2.70% 0.22% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.46 $23.22 million $0.24 103.00 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Viad and CannaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viad and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 3 0 3.00 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

Viad beats CannaSys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

