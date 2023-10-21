Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.63

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.63 and traded as low as C$9.71. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$9.71, with a volume of 22,392 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.62. The stock has a market cap of C$331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 17.11.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of C$17.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9753208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith L. Ray purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.