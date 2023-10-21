First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.35 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.