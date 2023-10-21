First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.54. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 46,221 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

