Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.87. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 2,092,574 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
In related news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Company insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
