Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.87. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 2,092,574 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Insider Activity at Fission Uranium

The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.49 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

In related news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Company insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.