Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $671.59 million and $3.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

