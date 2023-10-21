Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 16,094,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,498.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

