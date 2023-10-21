G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,735.14

G999 (G999) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,735.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

