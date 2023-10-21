G999 Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,135.84 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

