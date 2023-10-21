GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $355.00 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $355.00 million and $920,212.89 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00012421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,090.32 or 0.99923087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,910,222 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,910,222.4548456 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.70817348 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,539,882.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

