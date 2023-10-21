Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $22,446.21 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.13775823 USD and is up 22.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,145.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

