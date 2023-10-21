Geegoopuzzle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $856.71 million and $1.07 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00019098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.70741251 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,079,377.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

