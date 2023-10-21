Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $858.57 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $858.57 million and $1.27 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00019161 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.70741251 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,079,377.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

