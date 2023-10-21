GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $329,706.87 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,944,250 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

