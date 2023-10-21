GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $353.38 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. GMX has a total market cap of $353.38 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $38.77 or 0.00129571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,468,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,115,767 tokens. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

