GogolCoin (GOL) One Day Volume Hits $136,688.17

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67,591.24 and $136,688.17 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

