Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.12 and traded as low as C$13.50. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 21,619 shares changing hands.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Goodfellow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

