Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.04

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.04 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 90.06 ($1.10). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10), with a volume of 15,430 shares trading hands.

Griffin Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.15. The stock has a market cap of £174.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,272.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.