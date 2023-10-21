Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $98,066.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,978.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.00822914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00217394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00528669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00052780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00183751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.