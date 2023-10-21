Grin Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Grin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $103,420.79 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,074.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00215446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.09 or 0.00804981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00519571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00052081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00178720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

