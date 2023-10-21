Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,203 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

