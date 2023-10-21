Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,457. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.77 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

