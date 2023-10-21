Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 41,822 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.06. 5,289,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,097. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.