Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 49,410 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,410 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,831,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

