Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,020. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

