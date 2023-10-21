Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.67. 3,135,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,926. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.78 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.