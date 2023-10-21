Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 19,674 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $69,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.03. 2,062,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.31 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

