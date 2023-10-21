Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $59.33 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,831,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

