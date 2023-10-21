Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $73.77 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $73,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,399. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.85 and its 200 day moving average is $284.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

