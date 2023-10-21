Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 513,760 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,760 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $105,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,407,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

