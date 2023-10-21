Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.32% of Watsco worth $48,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,021,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 34,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Down 1.8 %

WSO stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,100. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.54 and a 12 month high of $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.63 and its 200-day moving average is $353.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

