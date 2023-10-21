Head-To-Head Comparison: Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercialys and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercialys 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.94%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than Mercialys.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercialys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 3.97 -$73.94 million ($1.32) -5.73

This table compares Mercialys and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mercialys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Mercialys and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercialys N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -129.56% 5.56% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Mercialys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Mercialys on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,054 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 5.2 million square feet of GLA held by 38 wholly owned properties (such properties, the Consolidated Properties) and 1.7 million square feet of GLA held by 12 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the Unconsolidated Properties).

