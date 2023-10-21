Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $37.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,562 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,562.49598 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04774923 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $37,704,981.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

