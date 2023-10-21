Hedera Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.82 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $35.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,562 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,562.49598 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04774923 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $37,704,981.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.